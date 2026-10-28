Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take shocking decision about marriage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may disappoint fans with an unexpected decision regarding their extravagant wedding.

The most talked-about Hollywood couple tied the knot in July, 2026, with the details about their wedding ceremony kept hidden.

Most recently, it has been reported that the decorations used in the high-profile marriage were burned after the event to prevent people from selling those pieces.

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Now, gossip columnist Rob Shutter made a major revelation about Swift and Kelce's mindful decision about their wedding photos.

For some fans, it may be shocking, as they are eager to see their favourite singer as a bride and exchanging vows with the love of her life.

An insider told Rob, "Taylor has spent years building a connection with ordinary fans, and she knows those pictures could change the conversation overnight.

"Instead of celebrating her marriage, people could be questioning her wealth, her spending and whether she still understands how the rest of America lives."

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On their first wedding anniversary, Swift may surprise fans with exquisite wedding pictures of her and Kelce.