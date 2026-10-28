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‘The Simpsons' faces major UK TV schedule shake up after decades

Apu returned in the 2026 episode Treehouse of Horror Presents: The Revengening

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 28, 2026


The Simpsons could be facing a big change on UK television, as the famous cartoon is set to disappear from TV schedules for two weeks.

The show has been part of British television for decades, making the sudden gap surprising for its fans.

The American sitcom has reportedly been removed from Sky TV schedules for the first time in 36 years.

Over the years, the show has also aired on Channel 4 and BBC Two, giving British viewers plenty of chances to watch the people of Springfield.

Blogger Wesley Mead noticed something unusual while checking the show's upcoming schedule.

READ MORE: ‘The Simpsons' brings iconic character back after nine years

According to him, a repeat of the Treehouse of Horror episode will air on October 31 for Halloween. However, from November 1, no new broadcasts are listed for the next two weeks.

Wesley believes this could mean a bigger change, as the show has not had a similar break since the early 1990s. However, it is not yet clear whether The Simpsons has been removed permanently.

The news comes as the show has also brought back one of its well known characters, Apu. Voice actor Hank Azaria stopped voicing him in 2020 after criticism over the character's portrayal of South Asian people.

Apu returned in the 2026 episode Treehouse of Horror Presents: The Revengening, voiced by Indian American actor Sunil Malhotra.

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