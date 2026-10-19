‘The Simpsons’ brings iconic character back after nine years

Apu is finally back on The Simpsons after almost nine years and his return came with a new voice actor and more stories about his family.

The much-loved shopkeeper was heard speaking again in the October 18 episode, “The Revengening”.

Sunil Malhotra now voices Apu, taking over from Hank Azaria, who stopped playing the character after people raised concerns about how he was appeared on the show.

Apu was still seen around Springfield during those years but fans didn’t hear him speak since 2017.

Now, with the Kwik E Mart opening again, the show’s producer Matt Selman says Apu and his family will have more time on screen.

His wife, Manjula, also appeared in the new episode, with Janina Gavankar voicing her.

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The story, however, is about Apu as he dreams about getting revenge on the people of Springfield, only for viewers to know that it was all a nightmare as he wakes up back at his shop with Manjula.

Apu’s return came after years of debate about the way the character showed South Asian people.

The 2017 documentary The Problem With Apu brought more attention to these concerns as Azaria later apologised for his role.

Malhotra said he got doubts about accepting the part at first, but felt comfortable after talking with the team.