Pink hits back at talk over her makeup-free New York photo

Pink has shrugged off the chatter around a viral paparazzi photo of her without makeup, posting a cheeky response on Instagram Stories that said she looks hot and meant to.

The singer, 47, was photographed taking a stroll in New York City on Monday 26 October.

She wore a purple sweat set and a brown-and-white patterned scarf tied around her head, and carried her small dog in a cream-coloured crossbody sling.

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The pictures were credited to BrosNYC/BACKGRID and quickly spread online.

Pink reposted the photo with the caption “Best photo award” and asked what everyone was talking about.

Pink on Instagram.

She then added that she looked hot, that she had intended to look that way, and ended with a laughing emoji. She followed it up with a close-up selfie, saying she looked even better that day.

Her reaction fits a position she has held for years.

In a 2020 post on X, Pink wrote about noticing lines and a bigger nose as she gets older.

She said she would never have cosmetic surgery or Botox, stating: “I cannot get behind it. I just can’t.” She also said her talent and individuality matter more to her than her face.

Rather than getting defensive, the singer has met the attention with humour, turning a candid street photo into a moment of self-confidence, and fans have been quick to back her in the replies.

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