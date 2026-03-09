Pink, Carey Hart shut down divorce rumours with their Broadway date night

Pink and her husband Carey Hart turned heads this weekend with a surprise family outing to the hit musical & Juliet.

The couple, joined by their kids, looked relaxed and radiant as they enjoyed the show.

The Instagram Reel capturing the night, shared by the anonymous gossip account, DeuxMoi, quickly went viral sparking a wave of fan buzz online.

Fans gushed over the couple’s chemistry.

“Such a beautiful family,” one follower wrote, while another swooned, “OMG look at Willow just being in her element.”

However, not everyone was thrilled about the paparazzi attention.

One follower pushed back, “Why are we posting this? This seems extremely invasive.”

Still, the sighting has sparked plenty of buzz, with fans celebrating the couple’s Broadway outing as a wholesome weekend highlight.

The Broadway smash & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare’s heroine.

Pink appears to be a vocal supporter of the show’s empowering vibe.

The Broadway date night came after she refuted claims that she was taking over hosting duties on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The rumour had emerged when after years of living in Los Angeles, the singer made the shift to New York City.

For the unversed, the Broadway night slammed divorce claims that had been swirling in the media recently.