Este Haim reveals personal favourite version of Taylor Swift

Este Haim has named country as her favourite version of her friend Taylor Swift, as the two musicians both find themselves making music for animated children’s projects.

Haim, 40, told PEOPLE that Swift’s return to the genre feels like a homecoming.

“It’s almost like she’s gone back to her roots a little bit,” she said. “That’s my favorite version of her. I mean, I’m also a Reputation girly, but I love when it’s just her and a guitar.”

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She was speaking about Swift’s song I Knew It, I Knew You, written for Pixar’s Toy Story 5.

Released in June, it saw Swift, 36, embrace country once again, and it became her first song in 13 years to reach No. 1 on the US Country Radio chart.

Haim was full of praise. “It’s so good,” she said. “I mean, she’s so talented.”

Haim is busy in the same space herself.

The HAIM bassist voices the villainous Hallow’s Eve in Marvel and Disney Jr.’s new special Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up!, and she also created a song for the project with Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump.

Joking about the overlap with her friend, she said it is “not a coincidence”. “We’ve both got great taste,” she added.

The pair sing together on Hallow’s Eve Theme.

Stump, who is also the composer for Disney Jr.’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, joined the recording session over Zoom.

Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! is available to stream now on Disney+.

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