Taylor Swift brings star power to Este Haim's lavish wedding

Taylor Swift was dressed to the nines for her best friends' wedding as she gears up for her own big day with fiancé Travis Kelce.

The Love Story superstar, 36, attended Este Haim's lavish New Year's Eve wedding to tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin in Ojai, California.

Swift cut a stylish figure in a shimmering gold metallic gown, making sure all eyes were on her at the event.

The dress featured a stunning pleated skirt and flattering scoop neckline.

To elevate the look further, the Travis beau Swift accessorised with a chic shawl and a stylish handbag.

Her hair was gracefully styled in a bun, accentuated by dangling earrings that caught the light.

Adding even more star power to the celebration, Swift was spotted alongside Stevie Nicks, who looked stunning in her signature black.

The year had been full of celebrations for the singer, who watched other friends take center stage down the aisle - like Selena Gomez, who married Benny Blanco in September - and now seems poised for her own fairytale wedding.

Moments later, the bride Este made her grand entrance in a breathtaking classic white gown, turning heads as she walked through the venue. The HAIM rocker, 39, said 'I do' to Levin at the luxurious Hotel El Roblar in Ojai, with Swift front and center as a VIP guest.

Este has long been a fixture in Taylor’s inner circle, from collaborative studio sessions to countless shared backstage and red-carpet moments.