Luke Bryan reveals the 'cheesy' lyric that almost cost him a No. 1 hit

Luke Bryan has revealed that a single lyric nearly stopped him from recording his No. 1 country hit Drunk on You, because he was worried it was too cheesy.

The 50-year-old singer was speaking on The BobbyCast with Bobby Bones earlier this month about the song’s “boom boom” line.

“I considered it being so cheesy that I may need to back away from it,” he said.

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What changed his mind was the reaction of the people around him.

During his Farm Tour, Bryan played a demo of the song at afterparties and watched his crew sing along, which convinced him the line did not bother listeners.

People in his inner circle also urged him to drop his hesitation, and he eventually did.

The decision paid off.

Drunk on You, released in 2012, topped Billboard’s Hot Country chart for two weeks and peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100.

Bryan did not write the track. It was penned by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear, and was first known as High on Summertime.

In a 2012 interview with Taste of Country, Clawson described it as being about “a girl that this guy is just head over heels about.”

Bryan has plenty on his plate at the moment.

He released his ninth album, Signs, in September 2026, and is returning as an American Idol judge alongside Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood for the show’s 25th season, which is set to air next year.