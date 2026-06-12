Luke Bryan takes jibe at Blake Shelton as country star’s feud amps’ up

Luke Bryan just reignited one of country music’s most entertaining “feuds” – and this time, it’s all about looks.

During a lighthearted appearance on the video series Are Ya’ll Okay?, the Play It Again singer was asked to name a hill he’s willing to die on. Bryan did not hesitate.

“I am better looking than Blake Shelton,” Bryan, 49, said.

He doubled down with a grin.

“[I] should have won PEOPLE's sexiest man,” he continued. “I can die on that hill.”

The comment instantly brought back memories of the long-running playful rivalry between the two country superstars.

Bryan and Shelton have traded jokes for years, often turning interviews and social media posts into comedic sparring matches rather than serious beef.

Back in March, Bryan poked fun at Shelton again while breaking down lyrics to his song Word on the Street, joking that “BS-free” actually meant “Blake Shelton-free.”

Shelton did not stay quiet in the past either. When Bryan once called out a fan for wearing his merch, he quipped, “You come to my show wearing Luke Bryan s---. What's the matter with you? That guy's an idiot.”

Even their chart success has become part of the running joke. Bryan previously admitted the race for No. 1 hits keeps him motivated, joking, “That's the only reason that I'm still in the game of country music, to stay ahead.”

For context, Bryan has 32 No 1 hits compared to Shelton’s 30.

And yes, Shelton did snag People’s Sexiest Man Alive title in 2017 – something Bryan clearly has not forgotten, even photoshopping himself onto the cover years later.

Shelton’s response at the time? Pure country banter energy: “My God buddy I hope that works out better for you!!!!!”

At this point, the rivalry is not really a rivalry – it’s just two friends competing for laughs, charts… and apparently, magazine covers too.