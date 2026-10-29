Jennifer Lawrence details risky 'Hunger Games' stunt: 'None of it was CGI'

Jennifer Lawrence is revisiting one of the most dangerous stunts she performed for The Hunger Games.

During her appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, October 28, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that the 2012 film brought its action sequences to life without relying on CGI — and one stunt in particular left no room for error.

“There was a scene where I’m running down a mountain and there are, like, fireballs being fired at me and none of it was CGI,” Lawrence said, explaining that the explosions were real.

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“If you strayed away from your trail, which is not clear because if they, you know, put red tape or something you’ll see it,” she continued. “So you just kind of have a general idea of, like, where to go and like if you’re wrong you will blow up.”

During the podcast, Lawrence also confirmed her return to the franchise alongside Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. She described reuniting with her former costars and longtime crew members as “unbelievable.”

“It was so emotional. Josh [Hutcherson] and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful,” she recalled.

The upcoming prequel, set 24 years before the original film, hits theatres November 20.

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