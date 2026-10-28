Jennifer Lawrence addresses 'Hunger Games' return hype for first time

Jennifer Lawrence has finally admitted her role in the new Hunger Games movie, Sunrise On The Reaping, after much fan speculation.

The 36-year-old actress confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Katniss Everdeen from the original movies, alongside Josh Hutcherson, who played Peeta Mellark as well as Woody Harrelson who played Haymitch Abernathy.

During her interview on Call Her Daddy podcast, the Die My Love star spoke about the return, saying, “[It was] unbelievable. It was so crazy, because it was the same crew… [Josh Hutcherson] and [Woody Harrelson], it was so emotional. Josh and I didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other.”

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Excited fans gathered in the comments and shared the hype for the movie, writing, "that secret that everyone already knew but it's a relief to hear from her own mouth," and "I CAN'T HOLD ON MUCH LONGER."

One quipped, "that nda has ran out i see LMFAO," while more gushed, "this is gonna hit like crack," and "I don't believe it until I see it in my eyes."

Someone exclaimed, "Can’t wait omg," and "Oh so this movie that was already going to emotionally destroy is going to do even more emotional damage," added another.

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