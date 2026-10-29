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Holly Willoughby calls sister Kelly her 'lucky star' in new holiday photos

Holly Willoughby and her sister Kelly are enjoying a much-needed break together

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Web Desk
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Published October 29, 2026

Holly Willoughby calls sister Kelly her lucky star in new holiday photos

Holly Willoughby and her sister Kelly are enjoying a much-needed break together, with the pair having a blast while holidaying together. 

The TV presenter took to Instagram to share sweet pictures with her sister, showing them embracing warmly.

Holly revealed that the pictures were taken by her friend Abbey Clancy.

As for their outfits, Holly, 45, wore a red outfit featuring a square neckline and frilled sleeves.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby set to return to mainstream TV with new women focused show

Meanwhile, writer Kelly, 48, opted for the same dress in a different colour as she cuddled up to her sister during their half-term break.

Holly captioned the photos: 'She's my lucky star... @ladywilloughby @abbeyclancy.'

Fans and celebrity friends quickly flocked to the comments section, with Nicole Appleton writing: 'Beauties.'

The outing comes after Holly was spotted with her friends Myleene Klass and Vanessa Feltz in London for a night at the opera.

They were also joined by other friends too as they attended the opening night of Angel’s Bone at the London Coliseum.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby says quitting daily TV made her 'so lazy'

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