King Charles dismisses growing reparation demands with unexpected move

Palace issues update as reparation calls continue on Caribbean tour

Buckingham Palace issued a delightful update on the monarch as calls of reparations during the high-stake visit were overshadowing the actual visit.

It had been made clear that King Charles will not issue an apology but will face “the most shameful aspects of our past”.

Despite the ongoing turmoil, the monarch appeared good spirits and his joy was infectious as he embraced the festivities of the traditional street party on the second day of his Caribbean visit.

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“His Majesty played the cowbells in the streets of Nassau as he enjoyed the traditional celebration of Bahamian culture, music and creativity on the second day of his visit to the country,” the statement by the Palace read.

The Junkanoo is a cherished cultural tradition in The Bahamas, and Charles seemed completely immersed in colourful spectacle.

The irony of the matter is that the Junkanoo traces back to the time – in the 18th and early 19th centuries in British American colonies – when the enslaved Africans would celebrate their traditions in order to preserve their cultural identity.

Being passed down from generations, this tradition continues as a sign of storytelling and unity.

The update comes after Charles was met with a group of protestors holding placards reading ‘Pay us what you owe’ and ‘Reparations now’ on his arrival. And while the protestors are growing in numbers, there are many supporters present as well.

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