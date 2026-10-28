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King Charles suffers heartbreaking loss on first day of Caribbean tour

The British monarch learns about devastating news just as he begins nine-day tour of the Caribbean

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Web Desk
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Published October 28, 2026

King Charles suffers heartbreaking loss on first day of Caribbean tour
King Charles suffers heartbreaking loss on first day of Caribbean tour

King Charles has received heartbreaking news as his lifelong friend, the Marquess of Reading, died at the age of 84.

His death was announced by his fashion designer daughter, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, on Wednesday in an emotional tribute.

The British monarch learned of his friend's passing just as he began his nine-day tour of the Caribbean.

READ MORE: King Charles told hard truth about William-Harry by George's godmother

Turning to Instagram, the 43-year-old shared a collection of family photos alongside a heartbreaking statement.

In one of the photos, she was seen smiling as her father held her in his arms. Simon Rufus Isaacs, the fourth Marquess of Reading, had been close to the British monarch for decades, with their families sharing longstanding ties.

The fashion designer, whose luxury clothing label Beulah London is a favourite of the Princess of Wales, revealed that her father had shown immense bravery towards the end of his life.

"Daddy, Uppa, how incredibly blessed we were to have had such an incredible father and grandfather for so many years," she wrote.

In her moving tribute, she wrote: "Every photo I can find is of you with my girls, hugging them, playing with them. You loved them with all your heart, and you showed them unconditional love. How blessed were we.

"You fought the good fight right up until the end, your bravery was immense and I am so proud of you. Your legacy will live on in us all."

The 77-year-old monarch received the sad update during his crucial Carribean visit 

Simon was a prominent figure in the royal social circle. An Old Etonian and former banker, he was described as a lifelong friend of Charles, having grown up together as children.

His son Julian Rufus Isaacs, 40, a close childhood friend of Prince Harry, now inherits the family title, becoming the fifth Marquess of Reading.

READ MORE: King Charles shares joyful moments in Bahamas before addressing dark chapter

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