Buckingham Palace shares update as King holds meeting after urgent appeal

King Charles, who is currently undertaking a crucial visit for the monarch in the Caribbean, has been making efforts to keep the focus on strengthening ties between the nations.

The monarch landed in the hypothetical eye of the hurricane as the chorus calls for slavery reparations continue. There is debate surrounding how Charles will deal with the tricky situation as this would set the tone for the future of the monarchy.

However, Charles seems to be keeping a level-head as he carries on with the packed schedule of the tour.

READ MORE: King Charles dismisses growing reparation demands with unexpected move

Buckingham Palace revealed on Wednesday that the monarch has held an audience with the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, The Hon. Philip Davis and Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt in Nassau.

This was the second day of the tour and the final engagement before he carried out his wider Caribbean itinerary.

During the meeting, Charles also met relatives of the four Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines who lost their lives when Cuban MiG fighter jets attacked and sank HMBS Flamingo in May 1980.

He paid his respects at the RBDF headquarters, where he laid a wreath at the monument erected in honour of the fallen servicemen.

The meeting comes after Charles had received an urgent appeal for action from The Save Exuma Alliance “to use his unparalleled influence to ensure Commonwealth commitments translate into real protections for [the] marine ecosystems, before it is too late”.

They had highlighted how the ecosystems in The Bahamas are being sacrificed for profits, and Charles, in his capacity as Head of Commonwealth, can do something significant about it.

READ MORE: King Charles gets alert for major threat as Bahamas tour continues