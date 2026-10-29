PM approves expansion of Lahore, Karachi airports

An aerial view of the aeroplane hub at the airport in Karachi, February 3, 2017. — Reuters

Project to be completed under master plan.

PM directs quality of work must not suffer.

Karachi airport runway expansion completed: official.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved the expansion of Lahore and Karachi airports under their respective master plans, directing authorities to complete the projects within stipulated timelines while ensuring compliance with international standards.

Chairing a meeting on airport expansion and passenger facilitation in Islamabad, the prime minister emphasised that passenger convenience must remain the top priority at all airports across the country.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure no compromise on construction quality and to carry out third-party validation of reforms aimed at improving airport infrastructure and passenger services.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting reviewed the findings of a recent survey conducted by an international firm to assess the quality of passenger facilities at major airports.

The prime minister called for the engagement of internationally renowned organisations to improve airport services and directed that officers and staff responsible for passenger facilitation receive regular training in service delivery.

He also stressed the need for better coordination among the various agencies operating at airports, saying passenger convenience must remain the foremost consideration.

The prime minister further directed authorities to engage reputable caterers at airports, making it clear that no compromise would be tolerated on the quality of food and beverages offered to passengers.

The meeting was briefed on the master plans for Lahore and Karachi airports, including their proposed expansion and construction schedules. The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure that the projects were completed within the prescribed timeframe and in accordance with international standards.

Officials informed the meeting that the runway expansion at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi had been completed.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing development and upgradation projects at airports across the country being undertaken by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to the briefing, the CAA had made 14 airports operational over the past year to facilitate the resumption of domestic flight operations.

The meeting was informed that the installation of automated border management systems, known as E-Gates, at major airports was progressing rapidly.

Work was also underway on an Air Cargo Village aimed at developing Karachi into an air cargo hub.

To improve passenger facilitation, a Meet and Greet service had been introduced at Islamabad International Airport. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had also established pre-departure desks at major airports to provide timely guidance to travellers.

The FIA had increased staffing levels and the number of counters to facilitate passengers and improve service delivery, the meeting was told.

The meeting was further informed that an existing aviation institution in Hyderabad was being upgraded into an aviation university designed to meet international standards. Work on the project is expected to commence by February 2028.