Widow seeks help finding late husband's wedding ring lost on Las Vegas Strip

A South Dakota woman is searching for a missing wedding ring her husband lost on the Las Vegas Strip the night they tied the knot.

Tammy Bishop and Will Mulroy were married on October 22, 2026 at the Viva Las Vegas Chapel.

Bishop said they celebrated on a party bus and toured the Strip. At a bar, though, she says Mulroy looked down and came to know his ring was gone just three days before he died.

“We got to a bar. He looked down and his band was gone. He lost it. He started crying,” Bishop said.

The couple went back over the same route and asked around to help locate it, but they never found it, Bishop told Fox5 Las Vegas.

At the time, Bishop calmed her husband's worries that they could buy another ring. Now, after his sudden death, the missing band has taken on new meaning.

“I said ‘It’s not a big deal, we will buy you a new one,’ and now that he is gone, it is a big deal to me,” she told the outlet.

Bishop and Mulroy met in July 2023 and made their relationship official the following March. A week later, Mulroy was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him paralysed, Bishop said.

Despite facing challenges, Mulroy kept urging Bishop to marry him, which she finally agreed to, and on her birthday on October 4, he revealed that he organised a Las Vegas wedding and invited their friends.

While heading back home after the trip, Mulroy complained of significant pain and the following morning he was congested and his wife told him to stay home from work.

When she later couldn’t wake him, she called 911.

Mulroy was taken to the hospital, where doctors announced him brain dead.

Now, Mulroy’s widow hopes someone will find the blue metal band and help return a piece of their marriage to her.