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Dylan Dreyer caught off guard as Craig Melvin calls her out live

Dreyer laughed and explained that her hair was usually parted on the side

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Web Desk
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Published October 29, 2026

Dylan Dreyer caught off guard as Craig Melvin calls her out live
Dylan Dreyer caught off guard as Craig Melvin calls her out live

Dylan Dreyer had her Today show co hosts talking after she made a small change to her hair.

But the funny part was that she had not even got a haircut. She had simply changed the way she parted her hair and that was enough to get everyone's attention.

During Wednesday's show, Craig Melvin stopped to talk about Dreyer's new look. He told viewers that the studio staff had noticed her hair as soon as she walked in.

He, however, also made it clear that he liked the change.

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Dreyer, 45, laughed and explained that her hair was usually parted on the side, but this time she had moved it towards the middle.

She joked that changing it by just two inches had made her feel like a whole new person.

Al Roker also joined the fun, saying he could not even make a part in his hair.

Dreyer then compared her quick change to Superman putting on glasses and looking like a different person.

READ MORE: Junior Andre reveals creepy experience at Katie Price's house

Melvin, meanwhile, been trying a new look of his own as he recently started growing his hair longer for the first time in 30 years and Dreyer told him that she liked it.

The team has also been teasing Melvin after he was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Morning TV Host in a reader poll. Dreyer joked about standing next to his “hotness,” leaving the studio in laughter.

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