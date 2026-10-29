Ohio Powerball winners October 2026: $50,000 ticket sold as jackpot hits $760 million

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $760 million due to the absence of a winning ticket that matches the six numbers selected in Wednesday's draw, lottery officials announced. The one-time cash prize is pegged at $326 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's game were 11, 13, 16, 47, 60, Powerball 13, and a 2x Power Play. As per the lottery authorities, there was no winner who managed to win either $1 million or anything more, but there were several players in Ohio who claimed their winnings.

As per the Ohio Lottery, there was a winner of $50,000, 30 winners of $200, 30 winners of $100, and thousands of other winners who won amounts between $4 and $14.

The last time the jackpot was won was Aug. 12, 2026, by a single ticket holder in Illinois who claimed the $1.04 billion prize by matching the six numbers.

There has not been a single grand prize winner in the past 30 consecutive drawings, thereby increasing the current jackpot to the third-largest jackpot prize this year.

The next drawing is set to take place on Saturday, October 31, at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

The probability of hitting the jackpot of the Powerball remains very low at just 1 in 292,201,338. At the same time, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased as well, growing up to $463 million before Friday night's drawing.

According to lottery officials, the amount of money mentioned as the jackpot is the total amount of annuity payments made for 30 years. In case of cash payout, the winnings of the person who wins the jackpot will be lower since the player will have to pay taxes first.

The amount of $326 million will turn into $205 million for the winner after paying the required taxes.

Ticket purchases are still possible until Saturday night.