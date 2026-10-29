Heidi Klum Halloween costume 2026: Star teases bloody, fungus-like look

Heidi Klum is keeping fans guessing and gagging with a series of cryptic teasers for this year’s Halloween costume.

The supermodel and Project Runway host, long dubbed the Queen of Halloween, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of prosthetics that appeared to resemble fungus.

She captioned the clip: “Have u figured it out yet? Only time will tell. 3 more days…”

Fans have flooded her comments with guesses, including Monstro Elisasue from “The Substance”, a Clicker from “The Last of Us”, Vecna from “Stranger Things” and a monster from “Resident Evil.”

Earlier hints showed prosthetics resembling human organs, prompting guesses like “internal organs?” and “looks like the inside of a stomach.”

Klum’s longtime collaborator, special effects makeup artist Mike Marino, told NBC’s “Hollywood RealTime” that this year’s look is “one of the most elaborate costumes ever made.”

“It’s so difficult to do, and just the complication of it is really challenging,” he added.

Klum previously told Parade that the costume will be “bloody.”

The full reveal will come at her star-studded Halloween party on October 31 in New York City, her 25th annual bash.

Klum has a long history of high-concept transformations, including E.T., a gigantic peacock, a slinky worm, a skin-baring zombie creature, Fiona from Shrek, and last year, Medusa, complete with a scaled body. Tail and head of snakes.