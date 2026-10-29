Joseph Zada teases next book-to-screen adaptation after 'Hunger Games'

Joseph Zada plays the younger Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping movie, but he is not done working with the director Francis Lawrence.

The 21-year-old actor is eyeing a role in the upcoming screen adaptation of the bestselling book series, Red Rising, which will be directed by Lawrence.

Speaking about his interest in an interview, the East of Eden star said, “I’d love to get a part in Red Rising. I’m gonna have to twist his [Lawrence’s] arm for that one.”

The movie, based on Pierce Brown's book series, is currently in works and fans cannot wait to see it on their screens.

READ MORE: Joseph Zada talks about having Jennifer Lawrence on new ‘Hunger Games' movie

Taking to social media, fans vouched for the actor taking on the role of Cassius Bellona from the books, writing, "HELLO CASSIUS," and "we will get u that role TRUST."

One added, "oh would be phenomenal," while another quoted “I am Cassius Bellona, son of Tiberius, son of Julia, brother of Darrow, Morning Knight of the Solar Republic, and my honor remains.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence ‘Hunger Games' exchange ignites hopes for Katniss comeback