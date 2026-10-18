Joseph Zada talks about having Jennifer Lawrence on new ‘Hunger Games’ movie

Joseph Zada has one wish for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and it involves reuniting with the franchise's original stars, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

While speaking to reporters at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17, the actor, who plays a young Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming prequel, shared his hopes.

He expressed excitement at the prospect of welcoming the actors who helped turn the dystopian franchise into a global phenomenon.

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The Australian born stated it would be “an awesome day” if Lawrence and Hutcherson visited the film's set.

His comments come at an exciting time for The Hunger Games fans, particularly after Lawrence recently caught everyone's attention with a cheeky exchange with the franchise's official Instagram account.

On October 16, Lawrence commented on a post from the official Hunger Games account, writing, “U guys are great. What are you promoting?”

The playful remark prompted an equally cheeky response from the account: “a movie! think you'd like it!”

The exchange quickly amused fans, with many celebrating the actress's signature humour and hoping it could signal a renewed connection with the franchise.

Lawrence famously portrayed Katniss Everdeen in the original film series, while Hutcherson played Peeta Mellark.

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