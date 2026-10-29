Prince Harry, Meghan's UK stunt backfires as popularity plummets to record low

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity plummets to record low

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drew massive crowds during their first joint outing in Nottingham, but the latest verdict from the British public has left the Sussexes shaken.

According to fresh YouGov polling, the majority of Britain has rejected their return.

The couple's comeback has failed to boost their popularity, with just five percent of Britons viewing Harry as a working royal.

READ MORE: Royal family's final verdict on Meghan's 'private matter' revealed

Some historians and royal commentators had predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would enjoy a surge of popularity after returning to live in the UK after six years away.

However, the latest survey paints a very different picture. The couple are still viewed in a negative light, with just 29 percent of Britons holding a positive opinion of the Duke of Sussex, down four points since July, while nearly twice as many - a full 60 percent - view the youngest son of King Charles unfavourably.

Meanwhile, Meghan's stunning display of affection towards Brits also failed to win support.

Only 20 percent of Britons have a positive opinion of the Duchess, while 68 percent view her critically, up three points since the summer, leaving the American princess with a net favourability rating of -48 in October, the lowest ever recorded by the tracker to date.

The latest blow to the Sussexes came days after authorities in the Philippines launched investigation against Thomas Markle after allegations he possessed child abuse images.