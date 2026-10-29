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Royal family's final verdict on Meghan's 'private matter' revealed

King Charles sends powerful message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

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Web Desk
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Published October 29, 2026

King Charles wont turn his back on Harry, Meghan
King Charles won't turn his back on Harry, Meghan

King Charles has reportedly sent a powerful message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the Sussexes received another disappointing update.

While King Charles privately stands by Harry and Meghan during this difficult time, he is unlikely to comment publicly on the investigation linked to Thomas Markle, after reports emerged of alleged explicit images found at his former home in the Philippines.

"He cannot publicly be seen to be doing anything at all," said royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner.

READ MORE: Meghan's dad Thomas Markle in trouble as police obtain warrant

The expert told Fox News Digital, "Neither can any of the members of the royal family because of this potential investigation. According to the prosecutor in Cebu in the Philippines, quick decisions are going to be made."

"What I see is Meghan, again, right in the middle of a controversy that is not of her doing," he said.

According to Hilary Fordwich, the latst setback "is being treated as a private Sussex matter."

"To date, while there has been no formal comment, needless to say, there's nothing about this the royals would want to be associated with," said Fordwich.

"It is extremely unlikely the king, or any royal, comments in any way regarding the gravity of these allegations. Institutional distancing is more than likely."

People magazine reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were receiving updates on the allegations while vacationing with their two children during a school break.

"It's been really difficult," a friend told the outlet. "[Meghan's] really cut up. She has young children, and I think that, alongside the victims, it's just weighing on her mind. It's traumatic."

The friend said that Meghan hopes "a proper investigation can take place."

"There is a lot to process emotionally. But she's doing okay. She's holding up. She's surrounded by loved ones and is feeling supported right now. She has great people around her getting through this moment," the sources claimed.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace, King Charles kept in dark about bombshell letter?

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