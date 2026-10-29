Taylor Swift celebrates big day on social media amid Oscar campaign

Taylor Swift returned to social media for a rare occasion after transitioning into her private lifestyle as she celebrated her beloved National Cat Day.

The 36-year-old pop superstar took to social media via her management account, Taylor Nation, and shared the pictures of the feline fur babies among the Swifties.

Creative fans shone the spotlight on their TS-album coded pets, named Benjamin after Swift's own cat, evermore, folklore, as well as 1989.

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While the Grammy winner is celebrating the special day, she has retreated from social media and managed to keep even her wedding pictures a secret.

Despite her lavish Madison Square Garden wedding, the Hits Different hitmaker said 'I do' to Travis Kelce surrounded by only their loved ones.

According to recent updates, the newlyweds are not even planning to release the pictures because they do not wish to invite unnecessary criticism over their personal life.

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