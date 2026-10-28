Taylor Swift helps fellow songwriter win ‘Husband of the Year’ status

Taylor Swift helped a fellow songwriter earn some serious brownie points with his Swiftie wife by delivering a sweet message.

Matt Warren recently shared a heartwarming video of the pop superstar with a special anniversary message to his wife, giving the devoted Swiftie a moment she is unlikely to forget anytime soon.

The surprise unfolded at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Warren had the opportunity to make a special request to the Love Story singer.

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The 14-time Grammy winner happily obliged, turning what could have been an ordinary evening into a memorable moment for the couple.

In the video shared by the songwriter, Swift, 36, is seen smiling and laughing as she wishes his wife a happy anniversary.

He later took to social media to share the clip, joking about the impact of the Eras Tour performer’s gesture on his standing as a husband.

“I think I just won the husband of the year award from my ‘Swiftie’ wife,” Warren wrote. “Major thanks to the very sweet and kind taylorswift for obliging my request last night at the nashof_official gala!”

For a dedicated Swiftie, receiving a personal anniversary greeting from The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker herself would be a pretty special gift.

And for Warren, enlisting one of his wife’s favourite artists to help celebrate their relationship appears to have been a winning move.

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