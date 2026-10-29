NASCAR star Corey Heim's longtime mentor Lloyd Garner dies at 54 after cancer battle

NASCAR star Corey Heim’s longtime mentor who played a key role in shaping the race car driver’s career, Lloyd Garner, has died at the age of 54. He passed away following a battle with cancer.

Garner, a longtime spotter and mentor to several drivers, died on Wednesday, October 28, weeks after his family revealed that he had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer.

His sister, Angela Medina, launched a GoFundMe campaign in September to help cover his medical expenses, medication and household bills as his health deteriorated.

In updates shared before his death, Medina described the family's struggle to secure medical care for Garner, including a lengthy wait at an emergency room and unsuccessful attempts to reach his oncologist.

She later revealed that hospice care had been arranged for him.

Following his death, NASCAR spotter Freddie Kraft shared a black-and-white photograph of Garner with a brief message: "Rest in peace Big Buddy."

Motorsport journalist Matt Weaver also paid tribute, describing Garner as a kind and thoughtful man who had earned the trust of numerous drivers throughout his career.

Garner was particularly close to Heim, whom he guided during his early years in late-model racing and the ARCA series.

Speaking earlier this year, Heim credited his former spotter with playing a major role in his development as a professional racer.

Spotters serve as a driver's eyes during races, warning them about approaching vehicles, accidents and potential dangers on the track.

Garner's death has left colleagues and drivers mourning a man whose influence extended well beyond his work on race days.