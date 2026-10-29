Pentagon suspects hackers sabotaged freezers at US military bases, spoiled food overnight

The United States (U.S.) Department of War has launched an investigation into freezers malfunctioning at U.S. military bases suspecting that the problem could have happened because of a cyberattack.

The freezers mysteriously switched to heating mode overnight, spoiling massive quantities of food, reserved for American troops, overnight.

Reuters quoted four officials stating that the incident occurred in August and affected six military bases across the United States.

At Fort Huachuca in Arizona, the refrigeration system reportedly entered defrost mode without warning, raising temperatures and leaving frozen food spoiled by morning.

Unlike ordinary equipment failures, some affected freezers appeared to have their temperature settings deliberately changed, raising suspicions of cyber sabotage.

The Pentagon has now involved US Cyber Command and the Army Criminal Investigation Division in the investigation.

Officials are also coordinating with French authorities following a similar cyberattack that disrupted refrigeration systems at more than 350 commercial establishments in France earlier this month.

In France, hackers reportedly manipulated temperature controls, forcing supermarkets to discard large quantities of frozen food.

Some refrigeration units became so hot that they caught fire, while losses across the affected businesses could run into tens of millions of euros.

Investigators have not established whether the incidents in the two countries are connected.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that internet-connected refrigeration systems, particularly those running outdated software, can provide hackers with an easy entry point.

Danish manufacturer Danfoss, whose equipment was used in several affected French establishments, acknowledged that older controllers could be vulnerable.

However, it remains unclear whether the same equipment was installed at the US military bases.

The Pentagon has not identified any suspects or confirmed that the American incidents were caused by hackers.

The investigation has nevertheless raised concerns about the vulnerability of military food supplies and other essential infrastructure to cyberattacks.