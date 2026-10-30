Millie Bobby Brown shares glimpse of baby no. 2 in Halloween fall dump

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a fresh glimpse of her second child, a son, in a fall-themed Instagram post on Wednesday 28 October.

The Stranger Things star, 22, posted a carousel to her 70.4 million followers with the caption “Fallen so madly for fall.”

It included a photo of her holding her infant son with only his tiny hand visible, and a close-up of the baby’s feet in pumpkin socks, ready for Halloween.

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There was also a “Mommy” table setting, a pyjama mirror selfie, and a picture of Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 24, speaking at an event for Gift of Adoption, an organisation that helps families complete adoptions of children in vulnerable circumstances.

The baby’s name and exact age have not been shared.

The couple adopted their son in September 2026. On 17 September, they posted a photo of his hand held by Brown and Bongiovi, with the caption “Hi little guy.”

Brown wore a “Mom” ring in the picture.

Their first child, a daughter, was adopted in summer 2025. Brown announced her in August 2025, writing that they were excited for “this beautiful next chapter of parenthood” and ending the post with “And then there were 3.”

On 7 September, she shared a first glimpse of the family, showing her daughter with Bongiovi nearby wearing a baby carrier.

Brown has spoken openly about why adoption matters to her.

In a June 2026 interview on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she said it “was always part of my childhood dreams”. She said her parents’ baby dolls were all adopted and that she never pretended to be pregnant.

She added that she hopes to carry children one day, and said: “Adoption is love, adoption is forever.”

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