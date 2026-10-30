King Charles joins President for vibrant cultural celebration at State Reception

King Charles enjoyed a celebration of Guyanese culture following his warm welcome in Georgetown.

The monarch attended a State Reception hosted by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the State House, where guests gathered in the gardens to mark the 60th anniversary of relations between the two nations.

The evening offered Charles an opportunity to experience some of nation’s cultural traditions, with the King watching a lively display of music and dance before mingling with guests.

Among those invited were Guyanese changemakers, parliamentarians and politicians, alongside Chevening and Commonwealth scholars and members of the British-Guyanese community who have made their home in the UK.