 
Geo News

King Charles joins President for vibrant cultural celebration at State Reception

King Charles enjoyed a celebration of Guyanese culture following his warm welcome in Georgetown.

The monarch attended a State Reception hosted by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the...

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 30, 2026

King Charles joins President for vibrant cultural celebration at State Reception

King Charles enjoyed a celebration of Guyanese culture following his warm welcome in Georgetown.

The monarch attended a State Reception hosted by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the State House, where guests gathered in the gardens to mark the 60th anniversary of relations between the two nations.

The evening offered Charles an opportunity to experience some of nation’s cultural traditions, with the King watching a lively display of music and dance before mingling with guests.

Among those invited were Guyanese changemakers, parliamentarians and politicians, alongside Chevening and Commonwealth scholars and members of the British-Guyanese community who have made their home in the UK.

Make us preferred on Google
King Charles reaches out to King Felipe with touching message from overseas
King Charles reaches out to King Felipe with touching message from overseas
Princess Anne joins prayers for King Charles during moving ceremony for beloved Queen
Princess Anne joins prayers for King Charles during moving ceremony for beloved Queen
King Charles beams as he touches down in Guyana following Palace update
King Charles beams as he touches down in Guyana following Palace update
Duchess Sophie tipped for silver hair transformation after viral bob makeover
Duchess Sophie tipped for silver hair transformation after viral bob makeover
Princess Anne takes on £15m royal opening celebrating Britain's elite commandos
Princess Anne takes on £15m royal opening celebrating Britain's elite commandos
Prince Harry, Meghan's UK stunt backfires as popularity plummets to record low
Prince Harry, Meghan's UK stunt backfires as popularity plummets to record low
Royal family's final verdict on Meghan's 'private matter' revealed
Royal family's final verdict on Meghan's 'private matter' revealed
Prince Harry teases big announcement in King Charles absence: 'Stay tuned'
Prince Harry teases big announcement in King Charles absence: 'Stay tuned'