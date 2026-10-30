King Charles reaches out to King Felipe with touching message from overseas

King Charles has sent a heartfelt message of condolence to Spain following the devastating train crash in Toledo.

He made sure to acknowledge the tragedy despite being thousands of miles away on his Caribbean tour.

The monarch, who has been carrying out engagements in the Bahamas before travelling on to Guyana, wrote personally to King Felipe VI to express his and Queen Camilla's sorrow over the loss of life.

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The message, shared by the UK Embassy in Spain, revealed the depth of the King's sympathy for those affected by the disaster, which has claimed at least 69 lives.

Addressing the Spanish monarch, Charles wrote: "My wife and I have been deeply saddened by the news of the terrible train accident in Toledo, and dismayed to learn of the tragic loss of so many lives."

He went on to say that he and Camilla stood in solidarity with the families and friends of those killed, as well as those recovering from serious injuries.

"Our hearts go out to the Spanish people during this time of shock and mourning, and we offer our deepest condolences and our prayers," he wrote.

Charles signed off the letter with his name, sending his support to Spain's royal family at a time of national grief.

Meanwhile, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia also put their royal duties on hold following the tragedy.

The couple cancelled all their engagements on Wednesday as the scale of the disaster became clear, with the death toll reaching at least 69.

They returned to their public duties on Thursday with a visit to Toledo University Hospital, where several of those injured in the crash are receiving treatment.