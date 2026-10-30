King Charles beams as he touches down in Guyana following Palace update

King Charles has touched down in Guyana for the next leg of his Caribbean tour.

The monarch appeared in good spirits as he emerged from his plane to begin a two-day state visit.



Daily Mail’s editor Rebecca English shared a video of Charles stepping off the aircraft at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, capturing his arrival in the South American nation.

The visit comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles was on his way, sharing a message outlining the significance of his return.

Posting on Instagram, the Palace said the King's relationship with the nation spanned more than 25 years.

The statement read: “The King is now on his way to Guyana, where he will undertake a two-day visit.”

It said that he would celebrate the enduring partnership between the two nations and the shared ties connecting Commonwealth countries.

The Band of the Guyana Defence Force performed both the British and Guyanese national anthems before the King inspected a guard of honour formed by members of the country's armed forces.