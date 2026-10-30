Mike Myers teases 'more Dr. Evil' in 'Austin Powers 4'

Mike Myers has hinted that the long-awaited Austin Powers 4 will give fans more of the villain Dr. Evil, saying the new film is “more from Dr. Evil’s point of view, so far”.

“There is going to be more Dr. Evil,” Myers, 63, said in a clip from the podcast Hollywood Insiders with Hawk Koch, which was shared on Instagram.

The actor-writer confirmed in June that a fourth film is in the works.

Read more: Mike Myers confirms 'Austin Powers 4' is happening

Asked whether the sequel would be told from the perspective of Austin’s nemesis, Myers recalled “the funniest thing” about the character.

“It’s almost 50/50, people like Dr. Evil as much as they like Austin Powers,” he said.

“And one of the craziest things is one of the first studio notes, after a screening, was, ‘Less Dr. Evil. People don’t like him because he’s mean to Austin.’”

Myers said he disagreed with the note and thought the character “got laughs”.

He explained that he does not see the films as ones with “bad guys good guys”, adding: “So that was one I had to navigate through.” He told Koch that playing Dr. Evil is “a very fun character to do.”

Myers played both Austin Powers and the bald, greedy Dr. Evil in three films made between 1997 and 2002, all spoofs of the 1960s spy genre.

The last entry, 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember, was star-studded, with Beyoncé, Michael Caine, Seth Green and Verne Troyer, plus cameos from Tom Cruise, Danny DeVito, Gwyneth Paltrow, Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, John Travolta, Britney Spears and others.

The Canadian star first hinted at a follow-up in 2024, telling Entertainment Tonight that Austin “absolutely” has more story ahead.

In June, he appeared on a FIFA World Cup livestream watch party with his son Spike, 14, and Trevor Noah. Asked if audiences will see an Austin Powers 4, Myers answered immediately: “Yes.”

Myers appeared this year in the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, and will next reprise his titular voice role in the fifth Shrek film.