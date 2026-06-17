Mike Myers confirms 'Austin Powers 4' is happening

Mike Myers says 'yes,' a fourth 'Austin Powers' film is happening

Mike Myers just gave a very promising update on an Austin Powers sequel.

During a livestream appearance with Trevor Noah on June 16, the actor didn't hesitate when asked whether a fourth installment of the beloved spy comedy franchise is finally on the way.

While watching the France vs. Senegal FIFA World Cup match alongside his 14-year-old son Spike, Myers was presented with a question from viewers. "Chat wants to know — are we ever going to see an Austin Powers 4?" Noah asked. "Yes," Myers responded immediately.

Later in the livestream, the conversation turned to Myers' son after one viewer suggested Spike could play "the next Austin Powers Jr." Noah joked that Spike could be a "mini Austin," a comment the teenager appeared to enjoy.

"Yeah, mini Austin," Spike replied. "I saw someone on Reddit, there was a photo of me, one time I looked, and it was like 'Yeah, it seems Mike has his own mini-me now.' I laughed, it was funny."

Myers first introduced Austin Powers in 1997, with two sequels following before the series wrapped with 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Over the past two decades, the actor has repeatedly expressed interest in revisiting the franchise. As recently as 2024, Myers told Entertainment Tonight that the series had “more stories to tell.”