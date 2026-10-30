Julia Roberts' husband shares romantic throwback for 59th birthday

Julia Roberts’ husband, Danny Moder, has marked her 59th birthday with a romantic throwback photo and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Moder, 57, shared the post on Wednesday 28 October.

The picture appears to be from an earlier birthday celebration and shows him kissing the Pretty Woman star on the shoulder, a rare glimpse of the couple’s affectionate side.

Read more: Julia Roberts' husband shares romantic throwback for 59th birthday

“Celebrating everyday… but October 28 the most. More candles bring more joy. Love you so much,” he wrote in the caption.

Roberts replied in the comments with a kiss emoji and a string of hearts, while fans flooded the post with birthday wishes for the Oscar winner.

The couple have been married since 2002. They met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican, according to Hello! magazine. Roberts marked their wedding anniversary in July with a selfie on her own Instagram account.

They have three children: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 21, and their youngest son, Henry, 19.

The tribute is a reminder of how rarely the pair share personal moments online.

Moder’s birthday message was brief, but it was enough to prompt a warm response from his wife and a wave of messages from her followers.

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