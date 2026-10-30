Hugh Jackman shares unseen photos with beloved late ‘X-Men’ co-star

Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of his beloved X-Men co-star Patrick Srewart.

The Wolverine star revisited special moments the two shared in a heartfelt teibute to the late legned.

The Wolverine star shared two photographs on Instagram following the heartbreaking news of Stewart's death.

Remembering the late star, Jackman wrote:

"We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days."

The tribute was accompanied by two photographs that offered a glimpse into their bond.

One captured the actors sharing a moment backstage before stepping on the stage to face the live audince.

while the other appeared to be a more nostalgic photograph from their earlier years together.

Sir Patrick Stewart died on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the age of 86, at his home in Los Angeles.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, the legendary actor died following a brief journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, surrounded by his loved ones.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart's long-running on-screen partnership

For the unversed, Jackman and Stewart first shared the screen in the 2000 superhero film X-Men, which introduced Jackman as Logan, better known as Wolverine, and Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, the powerful mutant and leader of the X-Men.

Their characters went on to become central figures in one of the most successful superhero franchises, with their relationship evolving across several films, including X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Logan (2017) and their final collaboration, The Sheep Detectives.