Inside Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell’s 15-year love story

Patrick Stewart lived an unexpected yet beautiful life with wife Sunny Ozell.

The pair first met at a New York restaurant in 2008. Their relationship began with an awkward encounter but eventually grew into a lasting marriage.

At the time, Ozell, then 29, was working as a waitress at Franny's in Brooklyn.

When Stewart arrived for dinner, she became so nervous that her boss asked her to offer the actor a complimentary dessert. Although she initially resisted, the gesture brought them together.

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In his 2023 memoir, Making It So, Stewart recalled how the meeting happened, writing, "So that was what brought this exuberant young woman our way."

He later discovered that Ozell was a huge Star Trek: The Next Generation fan.

Their first proper date happened after Ozell mentioned wanting to see Stewart perform in Macbeth on Broadway. He arranged tickets, and a backstage glass of wine eventually turned into dinner.

Although the pair quickly fell in love, maintaining a long-distance relationship proved challenging.

The star was based in London, while Ozell lived in the United States. They briefly separated after struggling with their different schedules and locations.

Reflecting on that difficult period, Stewart wrote, "Our lives were in so much temporal and geographical misalignment that our relationship didn’t seem to be building, but drifting aimlessly."

However, they reconnected in February 2011 and eventually began discussing marriage during a romantic trip to Venice in April 2012.

The couple exchanged vows in Lake Tahoe on September 7, 2013, with Stewart's close friend Ian McKellen officiating.

Stewart also addressed criticism surrounding their 39-year age difference, describing their 10th wedding anniversary as "a testimony to our enduring and very real love."

He frequently credited Ozell for bringing happiness into his life, once writing, "You make everything better and brighter, my love," on their 11th anniversary in 2024.

Ozell remained by Stewart's side until his death on October 28 at their Los Angeles home, following his battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 86.

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Remembering their early days together, Stewart once wrote, "She had saved me from mentally falling apart those last few weeks on Broadway, and has basically continued to do so ever since."