Patrick Stewart to make last on-screen appearance in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Patrick Stewart will return to the big screen one last time as Professor Charles Xavier.

Marvel Studios confirmed that the late actor's final on-screen appearance will be in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Following the legendary actor's death at 86, Marvel Studios paid tribute to his remarkable contribution to the franchise.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman shares unseen photos with beloved late ‘X-Men' co-star

Confirming that he had returned as Professor X for Avengers: Doomsday, they wrote, “Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday."

The announcement has added an emotional layer to the highly anticipated Marvel film, which was already generating excitement among fans over the return of several original X-Men stars.

Now, knowing that audiences will see Stewart on the screens even after his death, reprising the iconic role for the final time has made the reunion all the more bittersweet.

Stewart will appear alongside Ian McKellen, who returns as Magneto, as well as James Marsden and other familiar franchise stars.

Reacting to the news on social media, one fan wrote, "No better way to finish your acting career than by going out in style."

Another expressed hope that the actor would receive a fitting farewell, writing, "Hopefully he gets a proper send-off ... RIP [red heart emoji]."

One particularly heartfelt reaction read, "He was one of the most perfect actors for me. When I hear Professor X, I only ever picture him."

Another fan even called for a special tribute at the end of the film, writing, "If that movie doesn't end with 'in loving memory of', I am going to burn the cinema down."

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

READ MORE: Ian McKellen and others pay tributes to Patrick Stewart: 'A man to rely on'