Rachel Zegler reunites with Tom Blyth to celebrate special occasion

Rachel Zegler supported Tom Blyth at his Broadway debut in A Few Good Men.

The Snow White star was among the familiar faces cheering from the audience as Blyth took an exciting new step in his acting career.

She attended the opening night of the highly anticipated revival at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York on October 29 to witness her former The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes co-star’s major milestone.

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The West Side Story actress appeared in high spirits throughout the evening, enthusiastically applauding Blyth during the curtain call.

She also posed for photographs with fans, holding her playbill and smiling for the cameras as she celebrated her friend's big night.

For the occasion, the Golden Globe award winner opted for a coordinated all-grey ensemble.

She wore a grey bralette underneath a structured grey jacket-style coat, paired with a matching pencil skirt featuring a delicate white floral pattern.

Zegler and Blyth previously shared the screen in the 2023 Hunger Games prequel, in which he portrayed young Coriolanus Snow while she played Lucy Gray Baird.

Their on-screen chemistry translated into a genuine friendship off camera, with Blyth previously describing Zegler as being like a little sister to him.

Interestingly, Blyth had previously attended Zegler's performance in Evita, and the actress has now returned the favour by cheering him on as he makes his Broadway debut.

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