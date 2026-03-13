Rachel Zegler pens sweet note for someone special amid heartbreak

Rachel Zegler is celebrating a very special occasion amid the swirling rumours about her breakup with Nathan Louis-Fernand.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, March 12, the Snow White star marked the third birthday of her furry pal Leonard.

“Happy 3rd bday my baby leonard :),” she captioned a series of photos, featuring the doodle mix. “I wish you could see all the brilliant colors you bring into my life.”

The carousel captured a slew of snapshots. Some were solo images of the pet dog while in others The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress also posed with him.

From the duo’s outings at the park, to their cosy time in the house and other cuddly moments the post captured it all.

Their admirers also jumped in the comments section wishing Lenny a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday to leonard ‘lenny zegler’ bernstein!!!,” one wrote, referring to the origin of its name.

It is pertinent to note that Lenny is the Golden Globe Award winner’s beloved dog, named in honour of the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Another fan chimed in, gushing over the pair, “my fav inseparable duo.”

“Lenny is like legit the cutest! Happy Lenny Day Lenny!” a third commented.

Meanwhile a fourth fan described Lenny as an “Angel Baby.”

The West Side Story actress celebrated her beloved pal’s new milestone amid the news that they might have parted ways.

Earlier this year, fans noticed that Rachel, 24, unfollowed Nathan on Instagram and deleted photos of them together.

More recently, she also made headlines for a social media post suggesting she "can't wait to be a girlfriend" because she felt like she was always "the boyfriend" in her relationships.