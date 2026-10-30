Cameron Boozer eclipses LeBron James with record-setting triple-double

Cameron Boozer, the 2026 No. 3 draft pick, has become just the 5th teenager in NBA history to record a triple-double contributing to Memphis move to 5-0.

Jerome was pulled back down to earth after averaging 29.8 points and 6.5 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

Credit for Memphis, they still had other phenomenal talents like Cameron Boozer, who was definitely the standout in the win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Boozer posted a headline night with all guns blazing on Thursday night in a 124-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

He scored the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in only 28 minutes.

Boozer was up against some of the strongest defenders in the league, including the likes of Donovan and Clingan and Toymani Camara.

Boozer’s latest feat has made him the youngest forward to ever score a triple-double, making it a special night as he surpassed a record set by LeBron James. which took place years before Boozer was won.

Boozer is the second-youngest player ever to get a triple-double, just behind Josh Giddey, who achieved this feat when he was 19 years and 84 days old on December 12, 2022.

So in comparison to King James, Boozer has him beat by 282 days.

James broke the record at 20 years and 20 days, while Boozer smashed the record at 19 years and 103 days.