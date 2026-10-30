Chase Sui Wonders eyes to join another A24 project

Chase Sui Wonders could be adding another exciting project to her growing acting career.

The actress is reportedly being considered for a role in A24's upcoming comedy Goblin, directed by David Mikalson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonders is being eyed for the project, which already features an impressive cast.

Kenneth Branagh has been tapped to voice the titular Goblin, while Skyler Gisondo and Will Forte are also attached to the film.

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Although details about the storyline remain under wraps, the project is expected to be a raunchy comedy, a genre that appears to suit Wonders' interests.

Last year, the actress discussed her appreciation for comedy ahead of the first season of The Studio.

Reflecting on her love for Seth Rogen's films, she said, “I remember coming of age to Pineapple Express and being like, ‘This is what’s waiting for me in my adult life,'”

She also shared her thoughts on the genre, adding, “And I’ll stand by my opinion that This Is the End is the last great American comedy.”

Following the success of the Emmy-winning series The Studio, Wonders is set to return as Quinn Hackett, the assistant-turned-executive, in its second season next year.

Speaking about her experience on the show, she previously told the outlet, “They really let me be a freak in this show, and that was so liberating, and it empowered me to embrace my inner court jester,”

She continued, “I just want to do more of this, because at the end of the day it’s just really fun to laugh.”

Wonders also has several projects lined up. She will appear in A24's Slayground, directed by Jeremy Saulnier, which is scheduled to arrive on January 29, 2027.

Additionally, she is currently filming Olivia Wilde's holiday comedy Naughty, starring alongside Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage.