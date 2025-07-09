Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon reveal hilarious moments from 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon share funny moment with Freddie Prinze Jr

Chase Sui Wonders, an American actress well-known for her role as Riley in the HBO Max series Generation, recently shared a hilarious moment from the set of upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In an interview with i-D for their digital cover, Chase along with her co-star Sarah Pidgeon, recalled the funny incident.

When asked to share a memorable moment, Sarah said, “You called Freddie Prinze Jr. daddy,” to which Chase quickly clarified, “I accidentally called him daddy.”

Keeping the laughter going, Sarah added, “We were shooting some pickups in L.A., and we were all outside in Long Beach. Freddie was there, and we were talking about all the iconic movie roles he’s done. And Chase was like, ‘My favorite is that scene in Scooby-Doo when you became Daphne…’”

Chase jumped in, saying, “I said, ‘When daddy in the movie… when dad…’”

She continued, “I don’t think I’ve ever felt so embarrassed. He played it off, though, and everybody started laughing. But for a second, I was like, no, no, no.”

For those unversed, I Know What You Did Last Summer refers to a 1997 horror film and its franchise. It revolves around a group of teenagers who are stalked by a mysterious killer after covering up a deadly accident. The cast includes, Chase Sui Wonders as Eva, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson, and Sarah Pidgeon as Stevie.