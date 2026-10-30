June Jones, architect of Hawai'i football's rise, dies at 73 after hospice care

June Jones, who brought Hawai’s football to the national spotlight, died at the age of 73 on Thursday, October 28, 2026.

Jones was admitted to hospice care two weeks ago, as he dealt with health issues earlier this year.

The University of Hawai'i, where Jones served as head coach from 1999 to 2007 after playing quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors, confirmed his death.

Prior to his Hawai'i assignment, Jones served as the Falcons' offensive coordinator before assuming head coach following the 1993 season.

He was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 1994 to 1996 and also led teams at SMU, the CFL’s Hamilton Tigers-Cats and the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

After just coaching 10 games for the Chargers in the 1998 season, Jones heads back to Hawai’i, where he becomes the school’s all-time winningest coach with a 76-41 record.

He led Hawai’s to conference championships in 1999 and 2007, when the team started 12-0 and earned its first berth in a Bowl Championship Series (BCS) (Sugar) behind star QB Colt Brennan.

Jones, who hailed from Oregon, finished his college playing career with Portland State, where he first learned about the run-and-shoot offence by Mouse Davis, the scheme’s innovator.

Jones appeared in five seasons for the Falcons and one in the Canadian Football League before he embarked on a coaching career at Hawai’i in 1983.

He debuted his first NFL assignment as coach of the Houston Oilers’ quarterbacks under Jerry Glanville in 1987.