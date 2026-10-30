Dolly Parton’s undiscover memoir sparks bidding war after death

Dolly Parton is earning still after her death.

The music legend’s previously undiscovered memoir allegedly been sold for whopping $13 million, attracting significant interest from major publishing houses.

As per Page Six, executives at Folio have sold the rights to the book to Grand Central Publishing.

The reported deal comes months after Parton's death at the age of 80 in August, following what was described as a "brief battle" with cancer.

Read More: Dolly Parton cause of death: Country icon faced 'brief battle with cancer'

However, the details about the memoir remain under wraps, including the period of her life it explores, the publication reportedly sparked an intense bidding competition among publishers.

Sources told the outlet that Grand Central Publishing initially offered $12 million (£8.9 million) to secure the book before increasing its bid.

Describing the competition, an insider said, "They were all like, 'WTF? You have $12 million, and we aren't beating that,'" while adding that Grand Central executives "did improve" their offer.

So far, representatives for Parton's estate, Folio and Grand Central Publishing have not publicly commented on the reported deal.

Throughout her career, Parton shared several aspects of her life through books.

Her previous releases include the 2025 children's title Dolly Parton's Billy The Kid Dances His Heart Out and the 2023 book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which she co-wrote.

Read More: Dolly Parton's last message for young fans unleashed: 'Dream big dreams'

Following singer’s demise, her longtime manager, Danny Nozell, revealed that the singer had approved several projects before her death.

These include an avatar show, a biopic, a docuseries, a scripted series and a documentary exploring her upcoming Broadway production, DOLLY: A True Original Musical.