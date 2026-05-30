Dolly Parton marks special milestone with throwback video

Dolly Parton has plenty of reasons to celebrate, but her latest social media post marked a special occasion.

The Jolene hitmaker celebrated a milestone tied to her illustrious career, the anniversary of her 21st solo studio album.

The country music icon recently shared a celebratory message on social media, marking 47 years of her The Great Balls of Fire album.

The legendary songstress took to her Instagram to honour the anniversary with a nostalgic video of herself singing Great Balls of Fire song live on a stage while stunning in a golden dress and her iconic blonde wig.

“The Great Balls of Fire album turns 47 years old today!” she wrote alongside the throwback clip and completed the caption by attaching a heart on fire emoji.

Before highlighting her new milestone, the 9-5 singer announced the official opening of Dolly’s very first Tennessean Travel Stop via a joint post.

Dolly Parton Travel Stop

Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop is a Dolly Parton-themed highway travel plaza and truck stop designed to blend Tennessee hospitality with roadside amenities.

Created in partnership with Tennessean Travel Stop, the flagship location in Cornersville, Tennessee (Exit 22 off Interstate 65) provides a welcoming space for weary road-trippers and professional truck drivers.