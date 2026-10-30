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Gracie Abrams gives sweet shout out to Olivia Rodrigo amid 'DFH (deluxe)'

Gracie Abrams sparks Olivia Rodrigo collab rumours with subtle hint

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Web Desk
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Published October 30, 2026

Gracie Abrams gives sweet shout out to Olivia Rodrigo amid DFH (deluxe)
Gracie Abrams gives sweet shout out to Olivia Rodrigo amid 'DFH (deluxe)'

Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo share a sweet friendship and fans are speculating that it might have turned into a potential creative collaboration.

The 27-year-old pop star shared some pictures from behind-the-scenes of making her new song, Here You Come, There You Go, and it included what fans believe to be a sign of a potential collaboration with Rodrigo, 23. 

In one of the pictures, the Feels Like This hitmaker was seen wearing a sweater from the drop dead songstress' official merch.

With Abrams' four new songs coming out on the Daughter From Hell deluxe, fans speculate if one of them features Rodrigo.

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams drops major bombshell about much-awaited music release

Hyped fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "It was so unexpected for GraceLivia dropping these bangers before October ends," and "hmm is this potential collab??"

A third chimed in, "OH MY GOD GRACIE WEARING THE OLIVIA RODRIGO MERCH SWEATER, LIVGRACIE CRUMBS."

Another cheered, "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE COLLAB."

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams marks major career milestone days after 'DFH' release

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