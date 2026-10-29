Gracie Abrams drops major bombshell about much-awaited music release

Gracie Abrams just granted her fans their much-anticipated wish and made a super exciting announcement.

The 27-year-old indie pop superstar took to social media and wrote, "'Here You Come, There You Go' is out nowwwWWWWWW and DFH deluxe is yours November 20. Just in time for tour."

The That's So True hitmaker added, "I LOVE THIS SONG," a sentiment shared by the listeners who can finally listen to Here You Come, There You Go.

Fans also flocked together to share their excitement over the deluxe album which they had been making theories about.

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams fans unlock 'Daughter From Hell' surprise after new single

"AHHH I CANT WAIT," one fan wrote to X, and another added, "these covers oh you ATE!!!"

A third chimed in, "OUT OF NOWHERE AND CRAZY GIRL!!!!!!!!!! LET’S GO!!!!!" referring to the unreleased songs Abrams has played several times live at fans' request.

"I'm actually SO obsessed," noted one fan while more added, "Nov 20th cannot come fast enough omfg," and "ITS SO GOOD OH MY GOD."

Another cheered, "YESSSS QUEEN IM SO EXCITED."

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