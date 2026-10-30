Kendall Jenner exposes Kardashian family reality

Kendall Jenner has shared why life on reality TV is not as easy and open as it used to be for her famous family.

The model believes that years of public criticism have made the Kardashian sisters more careful about what they show on camera.

She spoke about the change during the latest episode of The Kardashians. While looking back at the family's older episodes, Kendall said things were much more relaxed back then.

The sisters did not seem to worry as much about sharing their lives with viewers.

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"Cancel culture definitely plays a role into certain things," she said in a confessional. "You can go back and watch old episodes of our show, and I think everything was just a little bit more free."

However, things have changed over the years. Kendall explained that she and her sisters have faced many stories about themselves that were not true. This has made them think twice before opening up about their personal lives.

"We've now gone through years of scrutiny or false narratives. Being me or one of my sisters, you're naturally gonna be more guarded," the 30 year old continued. "It's definitely gotten worse. But I think caring the least amount about it is probably the safest way."

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Kendall also looked back at funny old moments with Scott Disick during the episode.