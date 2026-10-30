Kim Kardashian reveals surgery plans amid fears over her health

Kim Kardashian has shared some worrying news about her health, and the situation is especially difficult because of what happened to her father.

The reality star opened up about her condition in the latest episode of The Kardashians, released on October 29.

She, however, revealed that doctors found some unusual changes in her esophagus and told her that she would need surgery to remove them.

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So this painful news brought back some painful memories of her father Robert Kardashian who died from esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

Kim admitted that she didn’t spoke much about her health because the situation felt very close to her heart. She also shared her hope that medication might help her condition.

Earlier in the season, Kim revealed that she had been diagnosed with esophagitis. The condition causes swelling and irritation in the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach.

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A preview of next week's episode shows Kim at a hospital as she prepares for treatment.

Alongside this difficult news, Kim has also been remembering her father in her new book, Citizen Kim. She recently shared the final words he said to her and spoke about the special bond they shared before his death.